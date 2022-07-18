0
Saudi Arabia Opened Airspace to Kochavi On His Way to Gulf

Additionally, Kochavi told i24News on Sunday that Aviv Kochavi’s Morocco visit, set for Monday, is part of the ‘developing ties between Tel Aviv and Rabat in line with the so-called “Abraham Accords” of normalization with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.

“Israeli officers took part in an exercise, in uniform, with the ‘Israeli’ flag, in Morocco two or three weeks ago, and now we have the visit of the chief of staff. We will exercise together, train together, develop our ‘defense’ ties, maybe even develop training ties, intelligence, other capabilities, all as part of the ‘Abraham Accords,’ and bilateral relations with Morocco,” Kochav added.

“The chief of staff has already flown over Saudi Arabia on his way to the Gulf,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Zionist regime’s carrier El Al filed an official request to Saudi Arabia to already allow overflights this week. Kochav called the move “very significant.”
