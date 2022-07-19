0
Tuesday 19 July 2022 - 03:57

Hamas Urges International Community to Term ‘Israeli’ Officials as War Criminals

Story Code : 1004879
In a statement, the Gaza-based resistance movement said the report, like other previous reports, reveals the "severity of the occupying regime’s violations, crimes and aggressive practices" in the occupied territories.

“The report has documented crimes and violations against Palestinian lands and people, including cold-blooded killings, assassinations, systematic torture of prisoners, forcible expulsions, racial discrimination and segregation, denial of construction permits, settlement expansion, theft of Palestinian natural resources, and finally the unjust blockade on our people in the Gaza Strip,” the statement read.

Hamas reiterated its appeal to the international community and world organizations to discharge their human and legal responsibilities, and work towards putting an end to violations and crimes committed by the ‘Israeli’ regime and extremist Zionist settlers against the Palestinian people.

It also called for an end to the Tel Aviv regime’s impunity and holding ‘Israeli’ occupation leaders to account as war criminals, emphasizing that justice must be delivered to all Palestinian people and their legitimate rights must be restored.

Since the beginning of the current year, the Zionist military has killed nearly 53 Palestinians in the West Bank and East al-Quds, owing to the policy of employing excessive use of force against Palestinians.

‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers deliberately use lethal force against Palestinians.
