Tuesday 19 July 2022 - 05:43

Russia, Iran Reliable Friends, Partners: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed Vladimir Putin’s visit to Iran on Monday, stating that Moscow and Tehran are reliable friends and partners. He also stressed that the two nations will gradually abandon the practice of using US dollars to assess the scope of bilateral trade.

“We all know that trade and economic relations between the two countries slightly exceeded four billion US dollars last year, although it may be wrong to count it in US dollars, and over time, we will probably move away from this practice as we develop our cooperation in the banking financial sector,” Peskov told the Iranian state broadcaster in an interview, which was also aired by Rossiya 24 TV, according to Sputnik.

The Russian official also said that net trade between Russia and Iran grew 31 percent just over the last few months, adding that the trend is positive.

According to him, Russia and Iran have an opportunity to build cooperation to mitigate the effect of sanctions.
