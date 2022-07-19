‘Israel’ on Alert for Fear of Iran Nuclear Capabilities: Report

Islam Times - The Israeli officials and circles voiced deep concerns about the remarks of the Iranian nuclear capabilities in light of the remarks made by the Head of the strategic Council for Foreign Policies in Iran, Kamal Kharazi.

Kharazi told al-Jazeera News Channel that Iran has the technical capacity to build a nuclear weapon but has not taken a decision to do soThe Zionist circles called on the intelligence agencies to check their data pertaining the Iranian nuclear capabilities, adding that Kharazi’s threats to strike ‘Israel’ confuses Tel Aviv and the West.Meanwhile, the Israeli analysts reflected Israel’s frustrationa with the outcomes of the US President Joe Biden’s visit, considering that USA is no longer interested in wars.