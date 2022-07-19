0
Tuesday 19 July 2022 - 08:00

Hezbollah Foes in Lebanon Haven’t Learned from Past Experience: Sayyed Safieddine

Addressing a ceremony held by Hezbollah women’s committees on the 40th anniversary of the Party’s emergence in Beirut, Sayyed Safieddine underlined the importance of preserving that cultural image which contradicts with the materialistic view of the woman in the West.

Sayyed Safieddine added that Hezbollah has been targeted by its enemies and local foes, noting that they have not learned from past experience yet.

Sayyed Safieddine stressed that the Resistance will continue confronting all the challenges despite all the enemy’s plots and general circumstances.
