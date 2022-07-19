Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid issued permission for police and security forces to shoot Palestinians on Monday.

"Israel Police officers are authorized to fire to kill in a threatening situation, and there will not be any changes made to this policy, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev stated in a joint statement released on Monday afternoon.He said: "Any police force can shoot at Palestinians as soon as they feel threatened."Lapid stated that he fully supports the police and other security forces.During the meeting, Lapid and Bar Lev emphasized that the instructions for police shooting at Palestinians have not changed and that any policeman who sees himself in danger can shoot.