Tuesday 19 July 2022 - 09:08

Syrian Army Reinforces Positions in Kurdish Regions of North

Syrian Army Reinforces Positions in Kurdish Regions of North
This procedure is consistent with the government's efforts to profligate stability and security throughout Syria's territories, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, adding that the precautionary measures came in response to threats of more military attacks from Turkish occupation forces and its proxy militias on safe areas, villages, and towns, targeting citizens' homes, properties, and infrastructure with heavy artillery and mortar shells, which the report added that would result in loss of innocent lives and injuring citizens, displacing hundreds of families, and causing material damage to homes and properties.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s pledge to carry out a new military incursion on Turkey’s southern borders has triggered speculation about potential targets, with the Syrian town of Tal Rifaat emerging as a primary goal of any operation.
Two days after Erdogan announced the plan, the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper said on Wednesday preparations had been made for a new operation to expand “safe zones” already set up in northern Syria, with several goals identified.

“Among the probable targets of the Turkish armed forces and the (Turkey-backed) National Army, are Tal Rifaat, Ain al Arab (Kobani), Ain Issa and Manbij,” the paper said.

Meanwhile, Syrian troops deployed in support of Kurdish forces in a strategic northern city on Friday, in a shift of alliances hastened by last week’s announcement of a US military withdrawal.

Nearly eight years into Syria’s foreign-backed militancy, the move marked another key step in President Bashar al-Assad’s drive to reassert control over the country.

There has been news of the commander of US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria urging Russia and Iran to prevent Turkey from launching a new attack in the country’s north, days before an expected Syria summit, as Erdogan — who will meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts on Tuesday to discuss Syria — has warned that he may soon launch a new offensive in Syria against Kurdish fighters waging an insurgency against the Turkish state.
