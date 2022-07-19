0
Tuesday 19 July 2022 - 09:09

Thirteen Killed in Ecuador Prison Riot

Story Code : 1004940
Thirteen Killed in Ecuador Prison Riot
The government of conservative President Guillermo Lasso attributes prison violence to fights between gangs over control of territory and drug trafficking routes, Reuters reported.

Last year, 316 prisoners died during riots in various prisons across Ecuador.

The police and the armed forces were retaking control of the penitentiary, the SNAI prisons agency said on Twitter. It earlier called the incident a “dispute”.

“Unfortunately, personnel from the center report up to now that 13 prisoners are dead and two are injured, “the agency said, adding a final count will be carried out by the attorney general’s office.

Violence at the prison in Santo Domingo in May lead to 43 deaths.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has said Ecuador’s prison system is blighted by state abandonment and the absence of a comprehensive policy, as well as poor conditions for inmates.

The country’s prisons house about 33,900 people and are 12.5% beyond maximum capacity, according to official figures.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
19 July 2022
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
19 July 2022
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
19 July 2022
Arab Activists Launch Hashtag Campaign to Oppose Normalization with Israel amid Biden
Arab Activists Launch Hashtag Campaign to Oppose Normalization with Israel amid Biden's Visit
17 July 2022
‘Israel’ To Be Sole Loser of Any New Aggression Against Gaza: Islamic Jihad
‘Israel’ To Be Sole Loser of Any New Aggression Against Gaza: Islamic Jihad
18 July 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Biden Showed Loyalty to Zionists In Recent Visit to Occupied Territories
Ansarullah Leader: Biden Showed Loyalty to Zionists In Recent Visit to Occupied Territories
18 July 2022
West Heightens Risk of WWIII by Delivering Weapons to Ukraine
West Heightens Risk of WWIII by Delivering Weapons to Ukraine
18 July 2022
Dominance of West Is Coming to an End, Former UK PM Says
Dominance of West Is Coming to an End, Former UK PM Says
17 July 2022
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
17 July 2022
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
17 July 2022
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
17 July 2022
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
16 July 2022