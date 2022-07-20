Britain’s Government Wins Confidence Vote It Called in Itself

Islam Times - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government won a confidence vote on Monday it called in itself, with members of the governing Conservative Party voting in support of ministers to avoid triggering a national election.

The opposition Labor Party called on Johnson, who said he would step down, to be replaced immediately by a caretaker leader until the Conservative Party elects his successor in early September.Labor sought to hold a confidence vote in both the government and Johnson in order to attempt to force him out sooner.However, the government objected, saying it was unnecessary because the prime minister had already said he would go. The Conservatives instead proposed a confidence motion in the government.The government won the vote by 349 to 238.Meanwhile, former finance minister Rishi Sunak is leading the race to become the next prime minister as another hopeful was knocked out.This leaves four candidates in the contest to replace Johnson.Sunak got 115 votes in the third ballot of Conservative lawmakers on Monday, ahead of former defense minister Penny Mordaunt on 82 and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 71.The chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Tom Tugendhat, a former soldier and Johnson critic who has never had a role in government, was eliminated from the leadership contest after securing the fewest votes with 31.