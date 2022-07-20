0
Wednesday 20 July 2022 - 04:53

Britain’s Government Wins Confidence Vote It Called in Itself

Story Code : 1005044
Britain’s Government Wins Confidence Vote It Called in Itself
The opposition Labor Party called on Johnson, who said he would step down, to be replaced immediately by a caretaker leader until the Conservative Party elects his successor in early September.

Labor sought to hold a confidence vote in both the government and Johnson in order to attempt to force him out sooner.

However, the government objected, saying it was unnecessary because the prime minister had already said he would go. The Conservatives instead proposed a confidence motion in the government.

The government won the vote by 349 to 238.

Meanwhile, former finance minister Rishi Sunak is leading the race to become the next prime minister as another hopeful was knocked out.

This leaves four candidates in the contest to replace Johnson.

Sunak got 115 votes in the third ballot of Conservative lawmakers on Monday, ahead of former defense minister Penny Mordaunt on 82 and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 71.

The chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Tom Tugendhat, a former soldier and Johnson critic who has never had a role in government, was eliminated from the leadership contest after securing the fewest votes with 31.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
19 July 2022
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
19 July 2022
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
19 July 2022
Arab Activists Launch Hashtag Campaign to Oppose Normalization with Israel amid Biden
Arab Activists Launch Hashtag Campaign to Oppose Normalization with Israel amid Biden's Visit
17 July 2022
‘Israel’ To Be Sole Loser of Any New Aggression Against Gaza: Islamic Jihad
‘Israel’ To Be Sole Loser of Any New Aggression Against Gaza: Islamic Jihad
18 July 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Biden Showed Loyalty to Zionists In Recent Visit to Occupied Territories
Ansarullah Leader: Biden Showed Loyalty to Zionists In Recent Visit to Occupied Territories
18 July 2022
West Heightens Risk of WWIII by Delivering Weapons to Ukraine
West Heightens Risk of WWIII by Delivering Weapons to Ukraine
18 July 2022
Dominance of West Is Coming to an End, Former UK PM Says
Dominance of West Is Coming to an End, Former UK PM Says
17 July 2022
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
17 July 2022
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
17 July 2022
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
17 July 2022
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
16 July 2022