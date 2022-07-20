0
Wednesday 20 July 2022 - 04:59

Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue

Story Code : 1005049
Imam Khamenei made the remarks while receiving Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday evening to participate in the tripartite meeting of the heads of the guarantors' states of peace in Syria.

Emphasizing the need to increase the cooperation between the two countries, especially commercial cooperation, Imam Khamenei described the volume and quality of exchanges and economic cooperation between the two countries as much less than the existing capacities.

His Eminence also said that the dignity of the Islamic Ummah depends on overcoming differences and being vigilant against divisive policies, adding that one of the causes of discord and enmity in the region is the Zionist regime supported by the US.

Imam Khamenei considered Palestine as the first issue of the Islamic world and emphasized that despite the tendency of some rulers towards the Zionist regime, the nations are deeply opposed to this usurping regime.

Emphasizing that the US and the Zionist regime should not be relied upon, His Eminence said, "Today, neither the Zionist regime, nor the US, nor others will be able to stop the movement of the Palestinians, and the final result will be to the benefit of the Palestinian people."

Imam Khamenei further considered the issue of territorial integrity of Syria as very important. Referring to some quotes about a military attack on northern Syria, he added, "This [attack] is definitely to the detriment of Syria as well as Turkey and the region. It will also not allow the Syrian government's political measures to be materialized."
