0
Wednesday 20 July 2022 - 05:40

Harris Says There Are More Guns in US than People

Story Code : 1005050
Harris Says There Are More Guns in US than People
“The number of weapons produced in this country has tripled in the last 20 years. Today we have more weapons in the country than people,” she said, The Storiest reported.

Harris emphasized that blacks are the vast majority of victims of armed attacks.

“Black people make up 13% of the US population, but 62% are the victims of armed homicides” she added.

According to the Gun Violence Archive portal, which collects statistics on incidents involving firearms, since the beginning of the year, more than 11,000 people have died in such incidents in the United States, and about 21,000 have been injured.

According to 2021-gun ownership statistics, there are 120.5 guns per 100 people in the US.

It is worth noting that the United States regularly experiences incidents during which people die from bullet wounds.

One of the most high-profile cases is the shooting at an elementary school in Yuvalda, Texas when Salvador Ramos attacked students. The attack killed 18 children and three adults, and Ramos was shot dead by police. After that, US President Joe Biden said that the country needs to tighten control over the circulation of weapons.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
19 July 2022
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
19 July 2022
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
19 July 2022
Arab Activists Launch Hashtag Campaign to Oppose Normalization with Israel amid Biden
Arab Activists Launch Hashtag Campaign to Oppose Normalization with Israel amid Biden's Visit
17 July 2022
‘Israel’ To Be Sole Loser of Any New Aggression Against Gaza: Islamic Jihad
‘Israel’ To Be Sole Loser of Any New Aggression Against Gaza: Islamic Jihad
18 July 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Biden Showed Loyalty to Zionists In Recent Visit to Occupied Territories
Ansarullah Leader: Biden Showed Loyalty to Zionists In Recent Visit to Occupied Territories
18 July 2022
West Heightens Risk of WWIII by Delivering Weapons to Ukraine
West Heightens Risk of WWIII by Delivering Weapons to Ukraine
18 July 2022
Dominance of West Is Coming to an End, Former UK PM Says
Dominance of West Is Coming to an End, Former UK PM Says
17 July 2022
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
17 July 2022
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
17 July 2022
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
17 July 2022
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
16 July 2022