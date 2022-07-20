0
Wednesday 20 July 2022 - 05:43

Iran Ready to Export Advanced Military Equipment: Commander

Story Code : 1005052
Iran Ready to Export Advanced Military Equipment: Commander
Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said on Tuesday that Iran's army has been able to develop the most advanced UAVs, which are used in long-distance and cross-border reconnaissance, and combat operations, adding that all ranks of the Army's ground forces are fully self-sufficient.

Last week, he had unveiled plans for the establishment of five new military units operating with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Pointing to the sophisticated UAVs that the Army’s “Drone Base 313” has taken possession of, including cruise drones and the Heidar drones, the commander also highlighted the structural changes in the Army Ground Force proportional to the operational needs, saying efforts are underway to extend the range and increase the accuracy of weapons.
