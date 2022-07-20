0
Wednesday 20 July 2022 - 21:27

‘Israel’ In Front of Hezbollah Warnings: We Have No Interest in Escalation

“We have no interest in escalation,” Lapid admitted.

Hezbollah has recently stepped up its warning to the Zionist occupation entity over Lebanon’s border dispute, after the ‘Israeli’ regime moved a natural gas drilling vessel into the Karish field in the disputed area.

Hezbollah sent three unarmed drones toward the Karish platform some three weeks ago, and intended to keep the aerial mission there until the vehicles were targeted by the Zionist military, which Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah explained last week that the aim was to show the engineers operating on the platform the fire and to make them feel their zone of functioning as unsafe one.

Sayyed Nasrallah further warned that drones sent at the Karish gas field were “only the beginning,” and that Hezbollah will not let the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity to extract the occupied Palestine’s gas and oil as long as Lebanon is not benefiting from its resources.

During Tuesday’s tour, Lapid and Gantz received a briefing from security officials, and held an assessment of the situation on the Zionist entity’s northern frontier.
