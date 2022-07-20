UK Inflation Hits 40-Year High

The Consumer Prices Index was expected to rise by 9.3% in June, from 9.1% in May. Prices for motor fuels and food made the largest upward contributions to the change, the UK’s statistics body said.
According to its figures, the annual increase for transport was 15.2%. The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverage surged by 9.8% from a year ago, the most since March 2009.
Last month, the Bank of England forecast inflation to peak at 11% in the autumn, and it reportedly plans a half-point interest rate hike in August, after a quarter of a point increase in June.