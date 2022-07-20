Syria Cuts Diplomatic Relations with Ukraine

Islam Times - Syria announced on Wednesday it ruptured diplomatic relations with Ukraine, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity.

An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement “the Syrian Arab Republic decided to rupture diplomatic relations with Ukraine in response to the Ukrainian government’s decision in this regard”.The source added “Ukraine, actually ruptured relations with Syria since 2018 as it refused to revalidate Syrian diplomatic staff’s residencies which obstructed performing their duties causing the suspension of the embassy’s activities due to the hostile attitudes by the Ukrainian government”.