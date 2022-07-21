0
Thursday 21 July 2022 - 06:11

Turkey’s Attack on North Iraq Leaves Many Casualties, Baghdad Denounces

Nine civilians died and another 23 people were injured in a Turkish attack on the northern governorate of Dohuk.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives as part of a long-running campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdish PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

The state media said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, will be heading a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss “a series of measures to protect Iraq from Turkey’s repeated attacks.”

The outgoing president Barham Salih denounced the attack as “a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and threat to its national security.”

The Independent Higher Commission for Human Rights also condemned the Turkish attack on the Barakh resort in Zakho, demanding the Iraqi government and foreign ministry to file a complaint before the United Nations and the Security Council to prevent Turkey from repeating those attacks.

The Commission demanded Turkey apologize to the victims and offer compensation for the injustice and fear they suffered.

The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, denounced Turkey’s “audacity”, calling on the Iraqi government to “escalate” and “close the airports and border-crossings with Turkey”.
