0
Thursday 21 July 2022 - 06:12

Boris Johnson quotes the Terminator in Parliament

Story Code : 1005221
Boris Johnson quotes the Terminator in Parliament

During the event, the scandal-plagued leader dropped further hints, boasting that his brief stint at the helm of the government had seen his “mission largely accomplished – for now.” 

Johnson had plenty of advice for his replacement, telling the candidate that prevails to “focus on the road ahead, but always remember to check the rearview mirror and remember above all it’s not Twitter that counts – it’s the people that sent us here.”  

He also urged his successor to “stay close to the Americans, stick up for the Ukrainians, stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere” while suggesting the new PM “cut taxes and deregulate wherever you can to make this the greatest place to live and invest, which it is.”  

Johnson boasted he had “helped to get the biggest Tory majority for 40 years and a huge realignment in UK politics,” claiming the party had “transformed our democracy and restored our national independence” in seeing Brexit through. He also took credit for “help[ing] get this country through a pandemic and help[ing] save another country from barbarism.”   

The contest to replace Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party has been whittled down to just two candidates: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who was one of the first to quit Johnson’s administration earlier this month. His departure, along with that of Health Secretary Sajid Javid, kicked off scores of resignations, leaving Johnson with little choice but to resign. 

Despite allegedly campaigning for “anyone but Rishi,” Johnson nevertheless appeared to support his former chancellor over a Labour government, mocking the rival party’s leader Keir Starmer as “a great pointless human bollard.” He also promised that whoever wins the race to become Conservative Party head will “wipe the floor” with Starmer like “some household detergent.” 

Despite the hints the disgraced PM has dropped thus far about a potential return to politics, his press secretary poured cold water on such speculation on Wednesday, insisting the Terminator quote was “his way of saying farewell to his colleagues.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during their talks at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
As Putin visits Tehran, Russia and Iran are ready to create a strategic partnership
By: Petr Akopov
21 July 2022
Joe Biden speaks about climate change at Brayton Power Station, Somerset, Massachusetts, July 20, 2022
Biden appears to admit he has serious illness
21 July 2022
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes': Iran Envoy
20 July 2022
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
20 July 2022
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
20 July 2022
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
By Simon Henderson
20 July 2022
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
19 July 2022
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
19 July 2022
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
19 July 2022
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
19 July 2022
Arab Activists Launch Hashtag Campaign to Oppose Normalization with Israel amid Biden
Arab Activists Launch Hashtag Campaign to Oppose Normalization with Israel amid Biden's Visit
17 July 2022
‘Israel’ To Be Sole Loser of Any New Aggression Against Gaza: Islamic Jihad
‘Israel’ To Be Sole Loser of Any New Aggression Against Gaza: Islamic Jihad
18 July 2022