Raisi: Syrian Army's Control over All its Borders; Imperative

Islam Times - The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that the Syrian army must have control over all the borders of this country and the national sovereignty of this country must be respected.

According to the official site of Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Wednesday met with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran, wishing success and well-being to the Syrian government and nation."The future will benefit the people of this country and the patience and resistance of the Syrian people will bring about the bright future for this country as well as for the region."The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran said: "America's withdrawal from east of the Euphrates and the entire region is the basic and fundamental solution to the crises in West Asia, and as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, the Americans must withdraw from Syria."Faisal Mekdad also conveyed the greetings of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to the President of Iran and presented a report on the current political and security situation of this country.The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria pointed out the will of his country to solve the problems and problems of Syria and added: "Various political and diplomatic initiatives are on the agenda to achieve these goals."Appreciating the holding of the Astana meeting in Iran and expressing satisfaction with the achievements of this meeting, the Syrian Foreign Minister said: "The comments of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Leader of the Revolution indicate an alliance between Tehran and Damascus."