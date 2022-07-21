0
Thursday 21 July 2022 - 06:15

Raisi: Syrian Army's Control over All its Borders; Imperative

Story Code : 1005223
Raisi: Syrian Army
According to the official site of Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Wednesday met with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran, wishing success and well-being to the Syrian government and nation.

"The future will benefit the people of this country and the patience and resistance of the Syrian people will bring about the bright future for this country as well as for the region."

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran said: "America's withdrawal from east of the Euphrates and the entire region is the basic and fundamental solution to the crises in West Asia, and as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, the Americans must withdraw from Syria."

Faisal Mekdad also conveyed the greetings of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to the President of Iran and presented a report on the current political and security situation of this country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria pointed out the will of his country to solve the problems and problems of Syria and added: "Various political and diplomatic initiatives are on the agenda to achieve these goals."

Appreciating the holding of the Astana meeting in Iran and expressing satisfaction with the achievements of this meeting, the Syrian Foreign Minister said: "The comments of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Leader of the Revolution indicate an alliance between Tehran and Damascus."
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during their talks at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
As Putin visits Tehran, Russia and Iran are ready to create a strategic partnership
By: Petr Akopov
21 July 2022
Joe Biden speaks about climate change at Brayton Power Station, Somerset, Massachusetts, July 20, 2022
Biden appears to admit he has serious illness
21 July 2022
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes': Iran Envoy
20 July 2022
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
20 July 2022
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
20 July 2022
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
By Simon Henderson
20 July 2022
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
19 July 2022
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
19 July 2022
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
19 July 2022
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
19 July 2022
Arab Activists Launch Hashtag Campaign to Oppose Normalization with Israel amid Biden
Arab Activists Launch Hashtag Campaign to Oppose Normalization with Israel amid Biden's Visit
17 July 2022
‘Israel’ To Be Sole Loser of Any New Aggression Against Gaza: Islamic Jihad
‘Israel’ To Be Sole Loser of Any New Aggression Against Gaza: Islamic Jihad
18 July 2022