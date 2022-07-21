Saudi Arabia seizes Yemen's fuel ships despite truce

Islam Times - Amid the ongoing attempts to extend the UN-brokered agreement for another six months, Yemen's Petroleum Company held a protest in front of the United Nations envoy's office in Yemen's capital Sana'a to criticize Riyadh's violations of the truce.

Officials say since the beginning of June, the Saudi-led coalition has allowed only 8 ships out of 18 to enter the country and is still confiscating three other ships which is a clear violation of the UN-brokered agreement.In early June, the UN managed to convince the warring sides to renew the truce for another two months. However, the world body has so far failed to force Riyadh to fulfill its commitments under the deal.Yemenis say the United Nations is responsible for undermining the peace process by turning a blind eye to the continued Saudi violations of the truce.They demand the world body do its part as a real mediator and hold Riyadh accountable for its violations.