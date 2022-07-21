‘Israeli’ Military Admits to Using Attack Drones

Islam Times - The Zionist occupation military admitted on Wednesday that it regularly uses attack drones on targets after years of not allowing media outlets to report on that fact.

It was found that there did not impede publishing the ‘Israeli’ military’s use of strike UAVs as part of its operational activities, the military censor said in a message as cited by ‘The Jerusalem Post.’There are at least three types of drones that ‘Israel’ uses in attack missions, according to Haaretz. Of them, two - Hermes 450 and Hermes 900 - are manufactured by Elbit Systems military firm.The third, the Eitan, is manufactured by the ‘Israel’ Aerospace Industries, and can fly up to 4,660 miles while relaying precise information.It was used during Operation Strong Cliff in Gaza as it can provide reconnaissance to ground forces as well as attack targets, The Post reported.