Russia Shoots Down Hostile Drones at Hmeimim Airbase in Syria

Islam Times - Russian forces in Syria on Wednesday shot down two drones that fired at its military base at Hmeimim in northwestern Syria.

Interfax news agency cited a defense official as saying that Russian forces in Syria on Wednesday shot down two drones that fired at its military base in the southeast of the city of Latakia in Hmeimim.The official said there had been no casualties or damages to the base.Sabereen News telegram channel, which is close to Resistance groups in the region, also reported that a drone that was spying over the Hmeimim base located in the port city of Latakia was shot down.The Syrian media also announced that the air defense was activated at the Hmeimim base and confronted hostile targets.The report have not said to who the drones belonged.