0
Thursday 21 July 2022 - 09:53

EU Allocates Additional 500 bln Euro for Weapons for Ukraine: Borrell

Story Code : 1005276
EU Allocates Additional 500 bln Euro for Weapons for Ukraine: Borrell
"Participated at Ministerial Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. EU Member States agreed to mobilize 5th tranche of military assistance of €500M to further support Ukraine‘s Armed Forces. EU remains focused & steadfast in its support for Ukraine, together with partners," Borrell tweeted, TASS reported.

This brings the EU’s total funding for military aid for Ukraine to 2.5 billion euro. This money is being used as compensation for EU member states that ship their weapons to Ukraine, regardless of whether it is old decommissioned vehicles or new modern orders.

A European diplomatic source in Brussels disclosed earlier that these 2.5 billion euro have been allocated from the EU budget for the entire seven-year 2021-2027 period, and the EU External Action is currently working on finding new funds.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Losing Influence at UN
US Losing Influence at UN
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
21 July 2022
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
21 July 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during their talks at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
As Putin visits Tehran, Russia and Iran are ready to create a strategic partnership
By: Petr Akopov
21 July 2022
Joe Biden speaks about climate change at Brayton Power Station, Somerset, Massachusetts, July 20, 2022
Biden appears to admit he has serious illness
21 July 2022
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes': Iran Envoy
20 July 2022
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
20 July 2022
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
20 July 2022
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
By Simon Henderson
20 July 2022
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
19 July 2022
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
19 July 2022
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
19 July 2022
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
19 July 2022