EU Allocates Additional 500 bln Euro for Weapons for Ukraine: Borrell

Islam Times - The EU has made the final decision on provision of the fifth transfer of 500 million euro for arms shipments to Ukraine, EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced Wednesday.

"Participated at Ministerial Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. EU Member States agreed to mobilize 5th tranche of military assistance of €500M to further support Ukraine‘s Armed Forces. EU remains focused & steadfast in its support for Ukraine, together with partners," Borrell tweeted, TASS reported.This brings the EU’s total funding for military aid for Ukraine to 2.5 billion euro. This money is being used as compensation for EU member states that ship their weapons to Ukraine, regardless of whether it is old decommissioned vehicles or new modern orders.A European diplomatic source in Brussels disclosed earlier that these 2.5 billion euro have been allocated from the EU budget for the entire seven-year 2021-2027 period, and the EU External Action is currently working on finding new funds.