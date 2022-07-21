0
Thursday 21 July 2022 - 23:07

Confused by Sayyed Nasrallah’s Warnings, Zionists Expect Booby-trapped Drones, Divers

Story Code : 1005388
Confused by Sayyed Nasrallah’s Warnings, Zionists Expect Booby-trapped Drones, Divers
The author unveiled that sensitive related arguments took place recently, in which ‘Israeli’ PM Yair Lapid, War Minister Benny Gantz, and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi participated and discusses the issue of a possible Hezbollah response and the possible ‘Israeli’ response that might follow.
 
Hezbollah tries to hold ‘Israel’ responsible for the severe power crisis in Lebanon, and it is ready to risk a war for this, according to Yehoshua. He cited comments by Sayyed Nasrallah which the Lebanese al-Akhbar Newspaper quoted in a recent meeting with Ashura orators as saying: “We raise the limit to force the Americans and the ‘Israelis’ to submit as Lebanon’s collapse doesn’t come to an end.”
 
The writer further considered that “Sayyed Nasrallah has a plenty of choices whether by attacking the platform with booby-trapped drones, divers, or highly likely, according to estimations by the ‘Israeli’ military, by launching a reconnaissance drone as it doesn’t want to risk harming civilians.” 
 
Had it been this way, Yehoshua said, senior figures in the ‘Israeli’ occupation military believe that it is not appropriate to be satisfied with shooting the drone down, but rather to launch a counter attack.
 
Hezbollah has recently stepped up its warning to the Zionist occupation entity over Lebanon’s border dispute, after the ‘Israeli’ regime moved a natural gas drilling vessel into the Karish field in the disputed area.
 
Hezbollah sent three unarmed drones toward the Karish platform some three weeks ago, and intended to keep the aerial mission there until the vehicles were targeted by the Zionist military, which Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah explained last week that the aim was to show the engineers operating on the platform the fire and to make them feel their zone of functioning as unsafe one.
 
Sayyed Nasrallah further warned that drones sent at the Karish gas field were “only the beginning,” and that Hezbollah will not let the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity to extract the occupied Palestine’s gas and oil as long as Lebanon is not benefiting from its resources.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Losing Influence at UN
US Losing Influence at UN
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
21 July 2022
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
21 July 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during their talks at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
As Putin visits Tehran, Russia and Iran are ready to create a strategic partnership
By: Petr Akopov
21 July 2022
Joe Biden speaks about climate change at Brayton Power Station, Somerset, Massachusetts, July 20, 2022
Biden appears to admit he has serious illness
21 July 2022
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes': Iran Envoy
20 July 2022
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
20 July 2022
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
20 July 2022
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
By Simon Henderson
20 July 2022
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
19 July 2022
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
19 July 2022
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
19 July 2022
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
19 July 2022