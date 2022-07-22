0
Friday 22 July 2022 - 00:30

Spokeswoman Says No Official Russian-American Contacts on Ukraine

"There are no official Russian-American contacts on Ukraine. Technical issues are discussed at the level of our diplomatic missions, embassies in Moscow and Washington. These are technical problems and issues," she said, TASS reported.

Zakharova said that the main reason for the lack of such contacts is the destructive policy of US President Joe Biden's administration, "which set the defeat of Russia in Ukraine as its goal."

"The American administration has forbidden its Kiev underlings to even think about negotiations with us, forcing us to fight to the last Ukrainian. Accordingly, under these conditions, how can we talk to the United States of America? Then they will have to accept and acknowledge reality on the ground. But for now there is no point.

"We proceed from the actions, statements and concrete steps that the United States is taking in this direction," she concluded.
