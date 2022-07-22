Top General Underscores Iranian Armed Forces’ Role in Foiling Enemy’s Maximum Pressure Campaign

Islam Times - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri highlighted the role played by the country’s Armed Forces in shattering the pillars of the enemy’s maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking in a gathering of Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force commanders in Mashhad, northeast Iran, on Thursday, Major General Baqeri referred to the collapse of the unipolar hegemony in the world, decline of the US power, failure of Washington’s plots in the West Asia region despite spending billions of dollars, the revival of China’s power and Russia’s exit from passivity, and said these events all point to the fact that the world is entering a new stage known as a transition period.He highlighted the geopolitical features of the transition period and said that thanks to the unique leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the vigilance of the people and preparedness of the Armed Forces, the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved many accomplishments amid the wars, instabilities, insecurities and conflicts of recent years.“With Iran entering into the conditions and period of dominance of opportunities over threats, the pillars of the enemy’s maximum pressure structure collapsed one after another and, among other components, the role of the Armed Forces in this regard was very important and decisive,” he stated.A review of the events of the past three years shows that accomplishments such as the downing of the enemy’s strategic drone, successful regional role-playing of the Armed Forces in land and sea, successful confrontation with Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists and establishment of sustainable security in the country and along the borders, and elevating the Islamic Republic of Iran’s power in the missile, drone, naval, ground and other fields, have been quite effective in paving the ground for failure of the enemy, the top general added.He went on to say that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have targeted a peak of deterrence that will dissuade certain ignorant enemies who may even entertain the idea of attacking the country.