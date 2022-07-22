0
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan

China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday warned that Beijing would take "forceful measures" if Pelosi visits Taiwan as reported by sections of US media.

Biden on Wednesday said the Pentagon is concerned about a backlash from China and is seeking to discourage the visit from happening.

“The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now,” Biden said as he stepped off of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, “but I don’t know what the status of it is.”

Speaking to reporters in the Capitol on Thursday, Pelosi declined to confirm that the trip was happening — “You never even hear me say if I’m going to London because it is a security issue,” she said — while suggesting the Pentagon’s concern is that Beijing would attack her plane, rather than allow it to land in Taipei.

“I think what the president was saying is that maybe the military was afraid that our plane would get shot down, or something like that, by the Chinese,” she said. “I don’t know exactly. I didn’t see it. I didn’t hear it.”

“You’re telling me and I heard it anecdotally,” she added. “But I haven’t heard it from the president.”

According to reports, Pelosi is due to visit Chinese Taipei in August. She will be among the highest-ranking US officials to visit the self-ruled territory.

Pelosi’s plan to lead a delegation to Taipei next month was reported first by the Financial Times.

Pelosi’s scheduled trip to Taiwan quickly caught the attention of Chinese leaders, who are warning of stiff repercussions if she goes through with it.
