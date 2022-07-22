0
Friday 22 July 2022 - 08:28

Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course

Story Code : 1005414
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
In a virtual press conference on Thursday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stressed that such tough sanctions would not force Moscow to change its course in Ukraine.

“Even the harshest sanctions have never made countries change their position,” Peskov emphasized.

The Kremlin has time and again stressed that the Western flood of weapons and arrays of anti-Russia sanctions will not force Moscow to end the operation before achieving its objectives in the former Soviet republic.

'Hitches in gas delivery due to technical difficulties'

Elsewhere in his remarks, Peskov said Europe’s gas delivery problems are due to what he called “technical difficulties” created by Western economic sanctions, as the Nord Stream1 pipeline reopened following maintenance but with a decreased flow.

“Any technical difficulties linked to this are caused by those restrictions that European countries introduced themselves,” Peskov said at the presser.

Moscow has already significantly curtailed its gas supply to Europe – through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports gas from Russia to Germany – by 40 percent, which has helped to push up European and British gas prices, prompting such gas-dependent countries to desperately find alternative suppliers and ways to tackle the shortage months ahead of the winter.

Peskov, however, stressed that accusations that Moscow was using gas deliveries as political blackmail were “completely” unfounded.

Putin warned on May 12 that the West’s sanctions would eventually backfire, stressing that “the continuation of the obsession with sanctions will inevitably lead to the most difficult consequences for the European Union.”

Data by the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows Russian natural gas flows to the EU have fallen below 100 million cubic meters a day in July compared with flows of almost 400 million cubic meters roughly this time last year.

Europe was on edge during the 10-day Nord Stream 1 repair works, fearing that Russia would not reopen the taps in retaliation for the sanctions.

Peskov said Russian state energy giant Gazprom is ready to “fulfill its responsibilities in full” but that Western sanctions “do not allow the repair of equipment” critical for its work. He said the technical reasons are associated “with the impossibility of proper technological maintenance.”

The Kremlin spokesperson further emphasized that the sanctions do not allow the proper “repair of equipment”, including the “turbines at compressor stations.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
22 July 2022
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
22 July 2022
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
22 July 2022
US Losing Influence at UN
US Losing Influence at UN
21 July 2022
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
21 July 2022
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
21 July 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during their talks at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
As Putin visits Tehran, Russia and Iran are ready to create a strategic partnership
By: Petr Akopov
21 July 2022
Joe Biden speaks about climate change at Brayton Power Station, Somerset, Massachusetts, July 20, 2022
Biden appears to admit he has serious illness
21 July 2022
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes': Iran Envoy
20 July 2022
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
20 July 2022
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
20 July 2022
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
By Simon Henderson
20 July 2022