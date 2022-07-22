0
Friday 22 July 2022 - 09:22

Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus

Story Code : 1005423
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
"The ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an air strike... from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan... The aggression killed three soldiers and wounded seven others," the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also noted that Syria’s air defense had managed to intercept some of the incoming projectiles.

Meanwhile, the London-based so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that three more people had also been killed and that 10 others wounded in total.

Syria and the Zionist occupation regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-to-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.

The Tel Aviv regime maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against the Syrian soil.

The regime's attacks on Syria started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

The Zionist regime, along with the United States and their other Western and regional partners, has been a staunch supporter of the terror groups that have been operating against the Damascus government.
