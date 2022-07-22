Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Four Months Before 80th Birthday

Islam Times - The White House says US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing very mild symptoms.

The White House announced in a statement on Thursday that the aged president is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but the development is certain to trigger concerns about his health given his advanced age.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in the statement Biden, who is 79 years old, will continue carrying out the duties of the office.“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” she stated.Biden said on Wednesday that he has cancer. But the White House press office quickly claimed that he was referring to skin cancer treatment that he had before taking office last year.The remark appeared to be a stunningly casual health announcement during remarks about global warming.“That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, in a speech where he described emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware.