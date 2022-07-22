0
Friday 22 July 2022 - 10:18

Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report

Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
The paper, released on Friday, also sets the stage for a year-end national security review expected to call for the acquisition of longer-range strike missiles, strengthened space and cyber capabilities, and tighter controls over access to technology.

The document devotes a chapter to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which it said risked sending the message “that an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force is acceptable,” with repercussions for Taiwan, which Beijing views as its own territory.

Surveying the global security landscape and specific threats to Japan, it said there was concern Russia could “further enhance and deepen relationships with China” and warned Moscow might increasingly lean on its nuclear capacity as a deterrent.

Japan, which has territorial disputes with Russia, has backed sanctions led by the United States and the European Union against Moscow, and has seen increased Russian military activity around its territory.
