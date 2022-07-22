0
Friday 22 July 2022 - 10:48

Erdogan Calls on US to Stop Training Kurdish Militias, Leave Eastern Syria

Story Code : 1005435
Erdogan Calls on US to Stop Training Kurdish Militias, Leave Eastern Syria
"America has to leave east of the Euphrates now. This is an outcome that came out of the Astana process,” Erdogan said on Wednesday, according to the state-owned Anadolu Agency.

"Türkiye expects this as well because it is America that feeds the terrorist groups there," he said, referring to the People’s Defense Units (YPG), a Kurdish militia that forms the core of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that the US forces in eastern Syria support as a proxy force in order to deny control over the oil-rich region to the Syrian government in Damascus. However, Washington claims it supports the SDF as part of the fight against Daesh terrorists, Sputnik reported.

"You see that the American staff there train members of the terrorist organization,” Erdogan continued.

“During this training, they are waving the flag of the regime there. Why? Their job is to commit a terrorist act against the Turkish soldiers there. Here, too, they think they are deceiving the Turkish army by waving the regime's flag there. We won't be fooled,” he added.

Turkish forces crossed the Syrian frontier into eastern Syria in October 2019 in what Ankara called Operation Peace Spring, driving more than 300,000 Kurds from a 20-mile-deep strip along the border in order to halt the movement of Kurdish groups across the border. Another Kurdish militia, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), has fought against the Turkish government in eastern Turkey for decades and is closely allied with the YPG in Syria. The PKK also has bases in Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region, which Ankara has also launched several military operations against.

The 2019 offensive created a difficult situation for the US, as the YPG was already receiving US support via the Train and Equip program, and Turkish forces passed American border posts in the opening stages of the offensive in order to attack their allies.

Turkey also previously intervened to attack Kurdish areas further to the west, in the Afrin and Manbij regions, in 2018, which it called Operation Olive Branch, and continues to support al-Qaeda-aligned groups in Idlib, the last major outpost of extremist forces left in Syria after years of war.

The Astana process was created in 2018 in large part to avoid open war between Turkey and the militias on one side, and the Syrian government and its Russian and Iranian allies on the other.

More recently, Erdogan has used his country’s membership in the NATO alliance to compel Sweden and Finland, which applied to join NATO earlier this year, to give up their support for Kurdish groups by threatening to veto their NATO applications. A deal was finally hammered out at the NATO summit in Madrid in late June, although the relevant nations have continued to quibble over what exactly was agreed to in Madrid.
Comment


Featured Stories
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
22 July 2022
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
22 July 2022
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
22 July 2022
US Losing Influence at UN
US Losing Influence at UN
21 July 2022
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
21 July 2022
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
21 July 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during their talks at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
As Putin visits Tehran, Russia and Iran are ready to create a strategic partnership
By: Petr Akopov
21 July 2022
Joe Biden speaks about climate change at Brayton Power Station, Somerset, Massachusetts, July 20, 2022
Biden appears to admit he has serious illness
21 July 2022
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes': Iran Envoy
20 July 2022
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
20 July 2022
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
20 July 2022
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
By Simon Henderson
20 July 2022