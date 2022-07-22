0
Friday 22 July 2022 - 12:09

UK Spy Chief: China Now Top Priority for MI6 Intelligence Agency

Story Code : 1005450
UK Spy Chief: China Now Top Priority for MI6 Intelligence Agency
Richard Moore made the remarks in an address to the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Thursday, adding that understanding how China pursues its strategic goals was a particularly complex challenge.

"If you go beneath that strategy in terms of how they implement, how they organize, what their tactical intent is, and then what are the capabilities they're building up – that's a black box," Moore was quoted as saying.

"And there's a role for organizations like mine in helping British ministers and policymakers to understand that, so they can navigate this really complex, difficult relationship with the Chinese."

The MI6 chief also told the forum that the West needs to "win" in Ukraine in part because the Chinese leadership, as he claimed, is watching the war closely for lessons about Taiwan.

Moore also claimed that the Chinese are helping the Russians with Ukraine by buying their oil despite being “quite conservative about military assistance.”

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in late February, following Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements and Moscow’s recognition of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

At the time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said one of the goals of what he called a “special military operation” was to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

Two days prior to the military operation, Moscow had officially recognized the two breakaway regions as independent republics. Luhansk has already fallen under the full control of Russian forces.

Since the onset of the operation, the United States and its European allies have supplied billions of dollars worth of weaponry to Ukraine and imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow, despite Russia’s repeated warnings that it will only prolong the war.

In a separate development on Friday, Britain underscored the importance of securing rare earth mineral supply chains and diversifying away from dominant players, such as China, as it launched a refining facility in northern England.

Britain’s Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the Pensana facility would be the second-largest magnet materials refinery outside of China, and its operations would begin at the end of 2023.

“With rising geopolitical threats, Britain needs to move quickly to secure the rare earth minerals necessary to supply our future industries,” Kwarteng said in a statement, citing the disruption of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine to supply chains more broadly.

“Most of these minerals are sourced from just a handful of countries, leaving Britain vulnerable to market shocks. We need to develop and strengthen our own supply chains to protect our national security into the future.”

The $173.07 million site in Saltend, North Yorkshire, is backed by the government’s Automotive Transformation Fund and is set to create 126 jobs.

Rare earth, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium, are used to make magnets to fire up engines in electric vehicles and operate windows, offshore wind turbines, and other high-tech devices. China currently provides 98% of the world’s supply.

Other critical minerals include graphite, lithium, and silicon, commodities in which China is also the dominant supplier.

Efforts by Europe and the United States to reduce their overwhelming reliance on China and build a secure and independent supply chain for these key minerals have accelerated after pandemic shutdowns.
Comment


Featured Stories
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
22 July 2022
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
22 July 2022
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
22 July 2022
US Losing Influence at UN
US Losing Influence at UN
21 July 2022
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
21 July 2022
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
21 July 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during their talks at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
As Putin visits Tehran, Russia and Iran are ready to create a strategic partnership
By: Petr Akopov
21 July 2022
Joe Biden speaks about climate change at Brayton Power Station, Somerset, Massachusetts, July 20, 2022
Biden appears to admit he has serious illness
21 July 2022
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes': Iran Envoy
20 July 2022
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
20 July 2022
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
20 July 2022
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
By Simon Henderson
20 July 2022