0
Friday 22 July 2022 - 12:10

Pyongyang Could Carry Out Nuclear Test Within Month, Seoul Claims

Story Code : 1005451
Pyongyang Could Carry Out Nuclear Test Within Month, Seoul Claims
According to US authorities, Pyongyang has completed all preparations and is expected to carry out a nuclear test within the month, Yonhap News Agency quoted President Yoon Suk Yeol as saying.

"We believe that not only at the end of this month, but ever since my inauguration, it's fully ready and able to do it whenever it decides," Yoon told reporters.

Yoon's statement came after his intelligence chief's recent unannounced visit to Washington.

Tension on the peninsula increased in 2020 when North Korea attacked and blew up the inter-Korean liaison office along the border. Seoul warned of a strong response if Pyongyang "further worsens the situation."

However, the tensions have further soared on the Korean Peninsula in 2021, when both Seoul and Pyongyang ramped up drills to show off their military might.

Last month, the US, South Korea and Japan announced plans to bolster security ties and agreed to jointly counter threats from North Korea if Pyongyang carries out another nuclear test.

The US and South Korea have extended several offers of dialogue to North Korea to ease current tensions in the Korean Peninsula but North Korea has not responded to them.

On May 27, China and Russia vetoed new UN Security Council sanctions that would have been imposed on North Korea in retaliation for its continued ballistic missile tests.
Comment


Featured Stories
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
22 July 2022
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
22 July 2022
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
22 July 2022
US Losing Influence at UN
US Losing Influence at UN
21 July 2022
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
21 July 2022
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
21 July 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during their talks at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
As Putin visits Tehran, Russia and Iran are ready to create a strategic partnership
By: Petr Akopov
21 July 2022
Joe Biden speaks about climate change at Brayton Power Station, Somerset, Massachusetts, July 20, 2022
Biden appears to admit he has serious illness
21 July 2022
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes': Iran Envoy
20 July 2022
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
20 July 2022
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
20 July 2022
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
By Simon Henderson
20 July 2022