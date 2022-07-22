0
Friday 22 July 2022 - 23:32

EU Sounds Alarm Over ‘Israel’s’ Continuously Increasing Settlement Expansion

Story Code : 1005540
EU Sounds Alarm Over ‘Israel’s’ Continuously Increasing Settlement Expansion
An EU report charged that in 2021, the number of settlement units advanced in East al-Quds more than doubled, from 6,288 the previous year to 14,894.
 
It particularly pointed to construction in the area surrounding al-Quds and the so-called E1 corridor, located within the municipal boundary of the ‘Ma’ale Adumim’ settlement, as potentially disconnecting East al-Quds from the rest of the West Bank.
 
This, the report said, would “have serious implications on Palestinian urban continuity.”
 
Road projects and the establishment of new illegal outposts were specifically singled out as trends and developments contributing to settler expansion.
 
The EU also noted that this happened despite the current government, which began its tenure on June 13, 2021, promising to maintain the status quo vis-à-vis the Palestinians.
 
All ‘Israeli’ settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on an occupied land.
Comment


Featured Stories
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
22 July 2022
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
22 July 2022
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
22 July 2022
US Losing Influence at UN
US Losing Influence at UN
21 July 2022
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
21 July 2022
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
21 July 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during their talks at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
As Putin visits Tehran, Russia and Iran are ready to create a strategic partnership
By: Petr Akopov
21 July 2022
Joe Biden speaks about climate change at Brayton Power Station, Somerset, Massachusetts, July 20, 2022
Biden appears to admit he has serious illness
21 July 2022
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes': Iran Envoy
20 July 2022
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
20 July 2022
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
20 July 2022
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
By Simon Henderson
20 July 2022