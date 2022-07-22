0
Friday 22 July 2022 - 23:35

‘Israeli’ Footprints in Gulf Only Fuel Insecurity: IRGC Commander

"We believe that the Zionist regime gaining a foothold in the Persian Gulf region will have no result other than sowing sedition and creating insecurity," Brigadier General Tangsiri said on Friday in a meeting with the commander of Oman’s navy, Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi.
 
The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the presence of foreign forces will not help regional security, but rather will foment insecurity, he said.
 
The comments came days after sources familiar with the matter revealed that the US and ‘Israel’ are seeking to lay the groundwork for the so-called security alliance with some regional Arab states to fight off what they call the threat from Iran.
 
Discussions on the plan are still at an early stage and have already met resistance from several Arab countries who refuse to do business with ‘Israel,’ Reuters on Thursday quoted four sources as saying.
 
Iranian officials have repeatedly described the Zionist entity’s destabilizing activities as the main source of insecurity in the region, warning regional countries about the perils of allowing Tel Aviv to establish a foothold in the region.
 
"We believe that countries of the Persian Gulf region have the required capacity and capability to preserve the security of this sensible region," the Iranian commander added.
 
Pointing to the strong support of Iran for all oppressed nations across the world, especially for Palestinians, he dubbed the Zionist regime as "number one enemy of Muslims".
 
The regime was established based on oppression and aggression and has not spared any oppression to secure its existence, he said, noting that the regime will perish just as all sorts of oppression have the same destiny.
 
For his part, the Omani commander said that foreigners only consider their own interests by being present in the region.
 
The security of the region, he maintained, is provided by regional countries in the first place
 
Many countries covet the great wealth of this region, he said, adding that increasing the level of ties in line with strengthening regional security and stability will limit foreigners' intentions.
 
Tehran has repeatedly made clear that its homegrown military capabilities remain defensive and deterrent in nature and are intended to keep foreign intruders from destabilizing the region.
 
It has also urged Gulf states to quit relying on foreign powers for their security and that regional security can only be achieved by neighboring states.
