Friday 22 July 2022 - 23:58

UN Calls For Urgent Investigation Into Shelling of Iraq’s Dohuk

The Secretary-General condemned the deadly artillery shelling yesterday in the Zakho district of Dohuk Governorate, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, that reportedly killed eight civilians and injured 23 others.
 
The Secretary-General called for a prompt and thorough investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and to ensure accountability.
 
Guterres also expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.
 
Iraqis mourned Thursday the victims of the bombing that Iraq blamed on Turkey, which killed nine civilians in a tourist resort in Dohuk Governorate in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.
 
The victim's bodies were transported by a military plane from Dohuk to Erbil Airport, before landing at Baghdad International Airport.
 
The funeral of the victims was preceded by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announcing Thursday a day of national mourning, in light of the rising popular anger in Iraq.
