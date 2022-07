Islam Times - Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council, Sheikh Ali Daamoush, stressed that the Resistance Party will break the US siege imposed on Lebanon and secure the national maritime rights and resources.

Sheikh Daamoush also indicated that the Resistance opponents in Lebanon have never submitted any solution to the crisis, adding that they just resorted to verbal stances.

“If you have alternative choices to cope with the socioeconomic crisis in Lebanon, start implementing them.”

Delivering his Friday sermon, Sheikh Daamoush stressed that Hezbollah will help all the Lebanese people to surpass the socioeconomic ordeal amid the absence of the official solutions.