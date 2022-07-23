0
Saturday 23 July 2022 - 00:52

Syria Calls on UNSC to condemn Israeli Regime's Invasion

Story Code : 1005550
Syria Calls on UNSC to condemn Israeli Regime
The Syrian Foreign Ministry sent separate letters to the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the Security Council about the criminal aggression of the Zionist regime in the areas around Damascus.
 
In these letters, it is stated that on Friday, July 22, 2022, the Israeli regime forces fired rockets from the occupied Golan to the suburbs of Damascus and the missile attack left 3 Syrian soldiers killed.
 
While emphasizing its right to respond to these repeated Israeli aggressions by using the appropriate tools approved by international law and the UN Charter, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the Security Council and the UN Secretariat to fulfill their responsibilities and condemn the Zionists' recent aggression without any delay or hesitation.
 
In this statement, it is emphasized that the repeated aggressions of the Zionist regime in Syria and the failure of the Security Council to take the necessary measures to prevent the continuation of these aggressions means that the Security Council is shirking its responsibilities and does not maintain the peace and security in the region and the world. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
22 July 2022
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
22 July 2022
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
22 July 2022
US Losing Influence at UN
US Losing Influence at UN
21 July 2022
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
21 July 2022
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
21 July 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during their talks at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
As Putin visits Tehran, Russia and Iran are ready to create a strategic partnership
By: Petr Akopov
21 July 2022
Joe Biden speaks about climate change at Brayton Power Station, Somerset, Massachusetts, July 20, 2022
Biden appears to admit he has serious illness
21 July 2022
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes': Iran Envoy
20 July 2022
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
EU Committing Political Suicide by Following US: Russian Diplomat
20 July 2022
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
Imam Khamenei To Erdogan: Attacking Syria To Harm Turkey, Benefit Terrorists; Palestine Muslims’ First Issue
20 July 2022
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
The “Spin” Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Biden’s Middle East Trip
By Simon Henderson
20 July 2022