Saturday 23 July 2022 - 01:03

Russian Defense Minister Says US Trains Terrorists in Syria

Story Code : 1005552
The US military and their affiliated terrorist elements have been illegally present in Syria for a long time and in addition to looting the country's oil resources and grains, they are carrying out actions against the Syrian people and forces.
 
In a statement regarding Shoigu's meeting with Hulusi Akar, the Russian Defense Ministry noted that Sergei Shoigu, in a conversation with the Turkish Defense Minister, also emphasized the illegality of unilateral US sanctions against the Syrian government.
 
In this meeting, Shoigu called the presence of American forces in Syria a violation of international law and added that the United States is illegally occupying areas of Syria and extracting oil from these areas.
 
Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, previously announced that the United States illegally extracts more than 30 million dollars of oil per month from the oil fields in northern Syria.
 
Bassam Sabbagh, the permanent representative of Syria in the United Nations, had stated that Washington attempts to revive ISIS in Syria.
 
The US is the main sponsor of terrorists in Syria.
 
The crisis in Syria started in 2011 with the massive invasion of terrorist groups supported by Saudi Arabia, the US and their allies to change the equations of the region in favor of the Zionist regime.
