Saturday 23 July 2022 - 05:51

Trump leads Biden, Sanders in hypothetical 2024 matchups: Poll

The new poll conducted by Emerson College and cited by The Hill on Friday found the Republican former president running 3 percentage points ahead of the Democratic incumbent. Trump, with 46 percent, was ahead of Biden with 43 percent.

In a hypothetical matchup between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Trump, the latter led with 45 percent to 40 percent.

The poll results suggested that the former president would be a viable political force should he choose as he has said to make another run for the White House in the 2024 US presidential election.

Trump has not yet officially announced his bid.

According to a last month poll, most American voters say neither Trump nor Biden should run for the White House in 2024.

Trump's legacy was chaos while surging costs have become a political headache for the Biden administration, which has tried several measures to lower prices but said much of the responsibility to control inflation falls to the Federal Reserve.

US consumer inflation hit a 40-year high of 8.6 percent in the 12 months through May, with gasoline marking a record high and the cost of food soaring, Labor Department data showed.

Trump has maintained that he lost the 2020 election only because of widespread fraud that benefited Biden.

Trump believes that the election was rigged by the US establishment in favor of Biden. He has said that the 2020 presidential election was “the greatest Election Hoax in history.”
