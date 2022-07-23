Turkey's Zelikan Base in N Iraq Comes under Rocket Attack

Islam Times - Media sources reported late Friday that the Zelikan base in Bashiqa, where Turkish troops are stationed, once again came under rocket attack.

The source did not release further information about the possible casualties of this rocket attack.

Some sources also announced that following the rocket attack, fierce clashes broke out between Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Turkish troops in a village in Dohuk province.

Earlier on Friday, a security source announced that a Turkish base located in Iraq's Kurdistan region was targeted with two drones.

The attack on the Turkish base was carried out in the north of Dohuk province, according to the source.

The source added that the forces stationed in that military base managed to shoot down two drones.

Kurdish media on Wednesday reported that several civilians were killed and injured during a Turkish artillery attack on the north of Iraq.

The Turkish attacks were carried out in Batifa located in Dohuk province in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, according to the reports.

The Kurdish media have said that the Turkish bombardment targeted several touristic locations in Duhok’s Zakho district, killing over a dozen of tourists and injuring several others.

At least eight people were killed and 23 others were injured, Chiya Amin, head of Zakho's tourism directorate said of the latest toll, which includes children as well, the Kurdish media reported.

According to a security source, 3 rockets targeted the areas around the Turkish Zelikan military base in Bashiqa town situated at the heart of the Nineveh plain.