Saturday 23 July 2022 - 08:06

British Pedophiles to Target Ukrainian Child Refugees

British pedophiles have been travelling to Poland, claiming they are providing humanitarian assistance to refugees fleeing Ukraine, who include thousands of unaccompanied children.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said 10 known sex offenders travelled to the country in the six weeks following the Russian invasion, under the guise of humanitarian aid.

In the six weeks after the outbreak of war, the individuals, all of whom had convictions for sex offences, travelled to Poland. The offenders were supposed to inform British police of their intent to travel, a spokesperson for the National Crime Agency said, and declare any convictions upon arrival.

The spokesperson said nearly 5,000 unaccompanied children had been displaced from Ukraine. "Making sure that they are safe is absolutely paramount," they said.

In March the UN said hundreds of thousands of children were among the refugees who had fled Ukraine, many of whom were unaccompanied or separated from family members. Charities along the Ukraine-Poland border have expressed concerns over exploitation and traffikung as women and children fleeing the war are being targeted by suspected pimps and sex traffickers.
