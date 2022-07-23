0
Saturday 23 July 2022 - 08:41

Iraqi Nat’l Security Adviser Urges Restraint following Turkey’s Deadly Attack

Story Code : 1005603
Iraqi Nat’l Security Adviser Urges Restraint following Turkey’s Deadly Attack
“Two days ago, the Turkish forces bombed a tourist resort in Dohuk Governorate, and the national forces condemned the Turkish bombing with a unified position,” Qassem al-Aaraji, Iraq’s national security adviser, said at an international event in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Friday. “We demand restraint in responding to these violations.”

Al-Araji also pointed out that “some media institutions had a destructive role in society and distorted the facts.”

Nine Iraqis were killed and 23 others sustained injuries in the Turkish artillery bombardment of the northern Iraqi hill village of Parakh in the Zakho district in Dohuk on Wednesday.

Authorities in Iraq insist that the attack was carried out by Turkish forces and that they are responsible for the deaths and injuries of Iraqi civilians, while Ankara says the country’s forces did not attack civilians.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi declared a day of national mourning on Thursday and ordered the formation of an investigative committee, headed by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and made up of several high-ranking security officials, in order to thoroughly look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry stressed that a diplomatic response at the highest level will be adopted in connection with the deadly artillery attack, and the case will be referred to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Iraq’s Council of Representatives also tasked the country’s Foreign Ministry to document all the alleged Turkish strikes in northern Iraq and violations of its sovereignty, in order to use it as a basis for filing an urgent complaint against Ankara at the UNSC.

Iraq’s Parliament is scheduled on Saturday to hold an emergency session in the presence of the country’s defense and foreign ministers and the army’s chief of staff to discuss the attack.

In a statement on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry rejected claims by the Iraqi authorities and attributed the attack to members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group.

Turkey has been using the presence of the anti-Ankara outfit as an excuse to seek year-long mandates from Iraq to pound Kurdistan’s Qandil mountains.

Since last year, Ankara has, however, egregiously overstepped its mandate and stretched the theater of its war on the group to areas lying deep in the Kurdistan region.

Last month, Chairman of the Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed Rida Al Haidar, denounced the Turkish military presence there as “occupation.”

In a related development on Friday, a member of the security and defense commission of the Iraqi Parliament announced that the security agreement between Baghdad and Ankara has come to an end.

“The security agreement with Turkey regarding the borders has expired and was temporary for one year in the 80s and its implementation has been continued until now in accordance with the recommendations of the United Nations,” Javad al-Bulani told the Kurdish-language Rudaw television news network.

Al-Bulani said the commission had formed a committee to prepare a report to be presented to the Iraqi security and military institutions in order to provide the necessary recommendations for taking the next steps.

“Turkey’s military operation caused a great disaster and these repeated incidents prove Turkey’s lack of respect for Iraq’s sovereignty, and this requires a decisive and responsible response from the army, the Iraqi government, the security services, and the relevant ministry,” the Iraqi security official added.

Al-Bulani also stressed that the latest condemnations of Iraq’s political groups “proved their solidarity against this attack, and therefore they can unite and agree on major national issues,” calling on the Iraqi government to take swift measures in relation to the issue.  
Comment


Featured Stories
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
The Tehran Summit & The Vanishing West
The Tehran Summit & The Vanishing West
By Darko Lazar
23 July 2022
Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports
Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports
23 July 2022
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
22 July 2022
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
22 July 2022
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
22 July 2022
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
22 July 2022
US Losing Influence at UN
US Losing Influence at UN
21 July 2022
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
21 July 2022
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
Biden unveils US military thoughts on Taiwan
21 July 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during their talks at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
As Putin visits Tehran, Russia and Iran are ready to create a strategic partnership
By: Petr Akopov
21 July 2022
Joe Biden speaks about climate change at Brayton Power Station, Somerset, Massachusetts, July 20, 2022
Biden appears to admit he has serious illness
21 July 2022
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes
Israel’s Violation of Children’s Rights ‘Clear Manifestation of War Crimes': Iran Envoy
20 July 2022