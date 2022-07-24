Israeli Attacks on Syria Cannot Be Treated in Isolation from US Acts of Aggression: Damascus

Islam Times - Syria said the Israeli attacks on the country cannot be treated in isolation from US acts of aggression, calling on the UN Security Council to condemn the attacks on its territories.

It followed the Israeli regime's recent strike that killed three Syrian soldiers and injured seven others near the capital Damascus.The call came in two identical letters by the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Friday addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the rotating President of the UN Security Council Ronaldo Costa Filho.The ministry urged the UN to exert pressure on Israel to abide by the 1947 Agreement on Disengagement, which stipulates in its first paragraph a ceasefire on land, sea, and air between Syria and the Israeli-occupied territories.The statement said Syria reserves the right to respond to the Israeli strikes by appropriate means in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.It stressed that the Security Council’s failure to adopt necessary measures to prevent and condemn repeated Israeli missile strikes in Syria shows the UN body’s incapability to honor its obligations concerning the establishment of peace and security in the Middle East region and across the world.The statement further highlighted that such Israeli attacks cannot be treated in isolation from US acts of aggression, violations of international principles, occupation of northeastern Syria, plunder of Syrian energy reserves, and delivery of various weapons to Takfiri militants in the country.The Syrian foreign ministry noted that these attacks are conducted in a show of direct support for terror groups that spread insecurity and chaos across Syria.Israeli fighter jets launched a series of airstrikes on areas near Damascus shortly after midnight on Friday, killing three soldiers and wounding seven others, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.SANA, citing a military source, said most of the missiles launched from over the occupied Golan Heights were intercepted.Syria has been in the grip of foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies aid Takfiri terrorist groups that continue to wreak havoc in the country.Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.The Tel Aviv regime rarely comments on its cowardly attacks on Syrian territories, which many see as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s phenomenal success in confronting and decimating terrorism.Israel has been the principal supporter of terrorist groups that oppose the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.