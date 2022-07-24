0
Sunday 24 July 2022 - 03:05

Iran Busts Mossad-linked Spying Network Planning Terrorist Attacks

According to Iranian News Agency, the Intelligence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that members of a terrorist group affiliated with Mossad were identified and arrested by Iranian security forces before they could take any action to carry out acts of sabotage.

The ministry went on to say that the terrorists, who were in contact with Mossad agents through one of the neighboring countries, had sneaked into the country from Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Members of the spying network intended to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorist attacks in some sensitive areas by using the most up-to-date equipment as well as powerful explosives, it said, adding that their goals were predetermined.

However, the ministry said, all of its members were captured by "multi-stage and preemptive operations" of security forces, adding that "their weapons, explosives, as well technical and communication equipment were also discovered and confiscated."

The statement also noted that further details about the operation will be announced after an investigation is complete.

The ministry, however, did not clarify how many people were arrested. 

Back in July, Intelligence Ministry arrested a network of Mossad agents at the western borders, confiscating a large cache of weapons and ammunition that they were planning to use to provoke riots and terror inside the country.
