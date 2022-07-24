European Governments Collapsing ‘Like Dominoes’ against Russia: Hungarian PM

Islam Times - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says European governments are "collapsing like dominos" in the face of Russia, urging the European Union (EU) to stop taking sides in the war in Ukraine.

In a speech in Romania on Saturday, Orban urged the West to stop arming Ukraine and work for a peace settlement instead."A new strategy is needed which should focus peace talks and drafting a good peace proposal...instead of winning the war," said the prime minister.Orban acknowledged that West’s strategy in Ukraine, including economic sanctions on Russia and the provision of military aid, has failed.He said sanctions by the EU, the United States, Canada and their allies haven’t weakened Moscow but instead have caused instability in Europe.“It’s not the EU’s job to take sides in this conflict, but to go between the two sides” to help negotiations, he said.He noted that Ukraine can’t win the war with Russia, even with Western support."We are sitting in a car that has a puncture in all four tyres: it is absolutely clear that the war cannot be won in this way," Orban said.The Hungarian prime minister made it clear that there was no chance for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.“As Russia wants security guarantees, this war can be ended only with peace talks between Russia and America,” he added.Prior to the war, Moscow had officially demanded guarantee from Washington and NATO, which included a promise that the US-led military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine and that Ukraine will never join NATO.