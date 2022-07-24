Taliban Official Says Failure of Afghan Govt. ‘Not in Interest of Anyone’

Islam Times - A Taliban official says the failure of the current government in Afghanistan is “not in the interest of anyone”, almost a year after the group took over the crisis-hit Asian country following a chaotic withdrawal of American forces.

In an exclusive interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Saturday, Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi sounded the alert, stressing that there is no alternative to the current Taliban-led government in sanctions-hit Afghanistan.“It is a golden opportunity not only for Afghans to bring prosperity, security, and well-being to our nation but also for the international community to finally have this burden that has been on its shoulders for 43 years [lifted] and to let the Afghans function as a normal state and as a normal people,” Balkhi said.The spokesman pointed out that women from certain tribes around the world, including in Africa and the Amazon, had different cultures, some of whom “did not wear clothes.”“No one has any problems with how they operate. Yet when it comes to Afghanistan, there is a focus on the dress code. Why am I not allowed to dress the way I want to dress, the way my woman wants to dress? Why do we have to be a copy, carbon copy of the United States?” Balkhi said.When asked about women’s protest against restrictions and videos showing that they were beaten by Taliban security forces during the demonstrations, the Taliban official said such protests are not unique to Afghanistan and in almost all courtiers, including the US, one can witness such demonstrations against certain issues.“This is not exclusive to Afghanistan. There is documented evidence that this takes place in the United States,” Balkhi said, stressing that some protesting women, with certain agendas, were not coordinating with authorities.“When the people try to provoke the security and to cooperate when they are told to do something, the security forces engage in something they shouldn’t. But the circumstances are such that they are forced to engage and physically push back those who try to provoke. This is not exclusive to Afghanistan,” the Taliban official said.Meanwhile, the Taliban’s acting Minister of Energy and Water Mullah Abdul-Latif Mansour urged the international community to participate in Afghanistan's infrastructure rebuilding through funding projects and freeing the frozen assets.His remarks come as US-led sanctions on Afghan government bodies and banks have cut off most direct assistance. The Taliban have urged Washington to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets, particularly after a devastating earthquake last month.“We call on the international community to help us resume our infrastructural projects by releasing our assets and lifting sanctions. This is a clear cruelty when the West seizes our assets after years of invasion, war, and destruction,” he said at a press conference in the capital Kabul on Saturday.“There is a severe drought in our country which is adding to the misery of the people of Afghanistan,” Mansour added.He also said with the global sanctions in place, Afghan traders and the industrial sector were facing multiple problems and difficulties. "The world countries should not forget Afghanistan."