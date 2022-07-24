0
Sunday 24 July 2022 - 03:55

Several Palestinians Injured During Israel's Overnight Raid on Silwan

Story Code : 1005699
Several Palestinians Injured During Israel
The Israeli troops fired live rounds, rubber-coated bullets, and tear gas at the Palestinians protesting against the overnight raid on the town.

Some reports indicate that Israeli forces entered the area with army jeeps and after creating terror among the Palestinians, they began searching homes.

Israeli forces also kidnapped Zohair Rajabi, the head of the Batn al-Hawa local committee in Silwan. His son Hamzah was also kidnapped.

In recent weeks, Israel has increased its attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied West Bank. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.
