0
Sunday 24 July 2022 - 04:37

Head of Bahrain Regime Sacks Ministerial Official for Refusing to Shake Hands with Israeli Ambassador

Story Code : 1005707
Head of Bahrain Regime Sacks Ministerial Official for Refusing to Shake Hands with Israeli Ambassador
Last Thursday, the King of Bahrain issued a decree appointing Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa as head of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities following Sheikha Mai’s dismissal from her position.

Sheikha Mai, who has worked in the media and culture for over 20 years, reportedly refused to normalize relations with ‘Israel’, which she recently expressed by refusing to shake hands with the Israeli ambassador in Manama at a special funeral hosted by US Ambassador Stephen Bundy. at his home in the capital of Bahrain.

Reports indicated that while filming the funeral, a Bahraini official who comes from a ruling family refused to shake hands with the Israeli ambassador after learning his nationality, decided to leave the scene, and asked the US embassy not to release any messages. photo of her at the funeral.

Sheikha Mai refused to Judaize the old quarters in the capital of Bahrain and did not allow Jewish investors to build a Jewish quarter from Bab al-Bahrain to the synagogue in Manama.

The Sheikh Ibrahim Center, run by Sheikha Mai, also hosted the Jewish historian and thinker Ilan Pappe in November 2021 for a seminar in which he suggested that the desired future solution to the Palestinian question is the abolition of Zionist racist settlers’ colonization of Palestine in a cultural activity that has inflicted a blow to efforts to normalize relations with ‘Israel’.

Sheikha Mai stated via her social media account that “From the bottom of my heart, a thousand thanks for every message I received and only love protects and strengthens us” after the media began spreading the news of her abrupt dismissal without an explicit elimination of the reasons for the decision.

Palestinian resistance factions hailed the stance of Sheikha May, indicating that it reflects the noble position of the Bahraini people in support of Palestine in face of the Israeli enemy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
Scandal-plagued UK PM trains with Ukrainian troops
24 July 2022
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
Erdogan’s photo with Putin branded ‘challenge’ to NATO
24 July 2022
US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia
Biden's adviser says US 'can't be an oil supplier'
24 July 2022
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Report: US House Speaker Pushes to Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
23 July 2022
The Tehran Summit & The Vanishing West
The Tehran Summit & The Vanishing West
By Darko Lazar
23 July 2022
Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports
Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports
23 July 2022
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
22 July 2022
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
Russia: Sanctions by West Cannot Force Moscow to Change Course
22 July 2022
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
Pelosi: Biden Has Not Warned Her against a Trip to Taiwan
22 July 2022
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
Japan Warns of Rising Security Threats in Annual Defense Report
22 July 2022
US Losing Influence at UN
US Losing Influence at UN
21 July 2022
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
Putin: West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of Future
21 July 2022