Sunday 24 July 2022 - 04:39

MP Raad: Collaboration with Israeli Enemy is Crime of Treachery, Traitors Do Not Represent Any Sect

Addressing participants in Hezbollah ceremony held in Aitit town, Southern Lebanon, to honor the mujahid martyr Ali Mohsen on the anniversary of his martyrdom, MP Raad stressed that the maritime border demarcation requires US response to the stances of Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.

Sayyed Nasrallah had warned the Israeli enemy and the United States that if Lebanon is prevented from extracting its maritime resources, none will be able to extract or sell gas and oil.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that Hezbollah military forces are monitoring all the Zionist platforms across the occupied Palestinian coast, adding that the Resistance may resort to ground, maritime or air capabilities in order to attack the enemy and secure Lebanon’s rights.

According to Sayyed Nasrallah, the new equation is Karish, what’s beyond Karish and what’s far beyond Karish.

Thus, Hezbollah military power has been writing the long story of Lebanon’s pride of victory that protects the nations and secures its all-leveled prosperity.

MP Raad added that Hezbollah is keen on coexistence in Lebanon, warning that collaboration with the Israeli enemy is a crime of treachery and that traitors do not represent the religious sects.
